Crisis Hits England In London Just Days After Ben Stokes' Criticism Of Injury Replacement Rule, Star Bowler Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Oval Test

IND vs ENG: The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series has been nothing short of spectacular so far with all the four previous Test matches being decied in the last sessions of the lasts Test. Getting through a five-match series is a very difficult task for any player and thge ongoing India vs England series is a testament to it. Both India and England have sustained a lot of injury issues so far and it will now impact the outcome of the Oval Test.

India are without the services of two matchwinners, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. Bumrah was rested owing to workload management issues, whereas Pant ended up fracturing his right foot in the Manchester Test match. England too have injury concerns of their own. Ben Stokes missed the Oval finale due to an injury to his right shoulder, but the problems haven't ended for England.

Chris Woakes Likely To Ruled Out Of Oval Test

Things are not looking for England's frontline pacer Chris Woakes. Woakes bowled a total of 14 overs, conceded 46 runs and claimed one wicket. He did make a miraculous effort of stopping a boundary, but as he tumbled, he might have ended up hurting his shoulder. The pacer was taken for scans and an update from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is expected before the start of second day's play.

'It doesn't look great. I will be surprised if he takes any part in the game. It's the last game of the series and when anyone gets injured it's a shame. We're hoping it's not too bad. Whatever it is, he will get full support from everyone.' said English pacer Atkinson after the close of play on Day 1. If Woakes is ruled out of the final Test, England will be 10 man down and will have to operate with just 10 players on the field.

Ben Stokes Criticizes The Injury Replacement Rule