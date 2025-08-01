IND vs ENG: Rain To Play Spoilsport On The 2nd Day Of The Oval Test? Here's London's Hourly Weather Forecast

IND vs ENG: The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series keeps on getting better with every passing session. The fate of the series is going to be decided in the ongoing Oval Test and India are a bit behind in the match as compared to England. The green lively pitch at the Oval and the clouds hovering above the iconic stadium made lives difficult for the Indian batters. India ended the day with 204 runs on the board and after losing six wickets.

The ongoing India vs England series is still undecided. Shubman Gill's India can't afford to lose or draw this Test match, considering the fact that England are already 2-1 up in the series. India played out a miraculous draw in the Manchester Test and it allowed them to have another crack at the English side which is depleted and is without the services of their regular skipper Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer.

Here's Weather Update For The Fifth Day Of Oval Test

Thje chances of rain can never be ruled out when matches are being played in England. As far as Test cricket is concerned, conditions do matter a lot and decide the fate of the matchesl. The first day of the Oval Test saw a bit of rain and overcast conditions throughout all the three sessions. Conditions for batting have been good so far in the series and all the four previous Test matches have been played in bright and sunny conditions.

London's hourly weather forecast | Image: Accuweather.com

The second day of the Oval Test match is expected to be on similar lines. According to AccuWeather, the day will be partially overcast and sunny. Light showers are expected around 4 PM, near the close of play and that can create a huge differnce on how the first innings turns out to be.

All Eyes On Karun Nair And Washington Sundar