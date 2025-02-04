Danger Signs For KKR! West Indies All Rounder Gets Eliminated From ILT20 And BPL Within 15 Hours

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell achieved a peculiar feat as he played two different T20 league matches within 15 hours of each other. Currently the ILT20 and the BPL are underway in full swing and Andre Russell played in both these leagues. In the ILT20, he played for the franchise Abu Dhabi Knight Riders whereas in the BPL he represents Rangpur Riders. He is also a key member of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the Indian Premier League. In this effort to play both leagues, Andre Russell had a dismal time for both the franchises he is currently representing.

Andre Russell Gets Eliminated From Two Leagues Within 15 Hours

On February 2nd, Andre Russell participated in the ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals. He had a dismal outing as he was dismissed for a golden duck. Following the disappointing outing, he boarded a flight to the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka to represent the Rangpur Riders.

He had another poor outing with the Rangpur Riders scoring only four runs before he was bowled over by Mohammad Nawaz. Following these two dismal performances, he was eliminated from both leagues which is a massive cause of concern for Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Massive Cause Of Worry For Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell's poor form is a massive cause of worry for IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as he is one of the key players for the team. In the ILT20, he batted in 10 innings but failed to have a massive impact. He only scored a total of 130 runs in these ten innings with an average of just 18.57.