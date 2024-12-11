'You’re Not Being Picked For Your Shield Team': Warner Attacks Maxwell's Test Cricket Ambitions

Amid all the happenings in and around the India vs Australia Test series, better known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Aussie southpaw David Warner has made a shocking comment on Glenn Maxwell's Test cricket ambitions. Both Maxwell and Warner have been a part of many memorable Australian victories but that hasn't held the former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain back from questioning Maxwell's credentials as a Test cricketer. Both Maxwell and Warner have been an important part of Australia's 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cup winning squad.

Glenn Maxwell is a superstar as far as white ball cricket is concerned, but his numbers don't stack up when his Test cricket statistics are taken into account. Test match is often considered as the purest format of the game and a potential of a player is often evaluated on how he or she performs in it. According to Warner, maxwell hasn't shown the intent of playing the longest format.

Glenn Maxwell Is Underprepared For Test Cricket Feels Warner

Maxwell is a proven stalwart as far as One Day Internationals and T20Is are concerned. The right-handed dasher can win games for his team of his own bat. Let's not forget that special knock that he played against Afghanistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Maxwell has often been very vocal about his Test cricket ambitions but his strategy to work towards representing Australia in the longest format has raised many eyebrows.

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru's red-ball cricket commitments have been limited. Cricket Australia was considering Maxwell's name for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, but his freak injury at a friend's party hampered his chances. Maxwell played just one Sheffield Shield game and managed to score only 24 runs across two innings. Now, his former Australia teammate David Warner has raised serious questions on Maxwell's commitment to red ball cricket.

'If you’re not being picked for your Shield team, then why do you deserve it? You’ve got to actually want it, to want to play four-day cricket. Unless he’s putting his hand up, he’s playing all the club cricket stuff and all that, to want to play Test cricket. He in my (opinion), doesn’t deserve that opportunity', said Warner.

