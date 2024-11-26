IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Punjab Kings' Full Squad & Predicted Playing Eleven For The Next Season

IPL Auction 2025: Punjab Kings is one of the few franchises who are yet to clinch the IPL title. And with the largest purse at the auction, spotlight was firmly on the Kings. So, did they fare well at the auction? PBKS has retained merely two players ahead of the auction, which meant - they had to do a lot of shopping. They roped in 23 players from the auction with Shreyas Iyer being their most expensive signing.