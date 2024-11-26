Published 17:32 IST, November 26th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Punjab Kings' Full Squad & Predicted Playing Eleven For The Next Season
IPL Auction 2025: Punjab Kings roped in former KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer for a whopping Rs. 26.75 crore. Iyer led KKR to their third IPL title earlier this year
IPL Auction 2025: Punjab Kings is one of the few franchises who are yet to clinch the IPL title. And with the largest purse at the auction, spotlight was firmly on the Kings. So, did they fare well at the auction? PBKS has retained merely two players ahead of the auction, which meant - they had to do a lot of shopping. They roped in 23 players from the auction with Shreyas Iyer being their most expensive signing.
In all probability, Prabhsimran Singh will open the batting with Josh Inglis. Captain Iyer would stick to his preferred No. 3 spot, while Glenn Maxwell comes in at No. 4. Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen will feature next in the middle-order. Yuzvendra Chahal plays as the specialist spinner, while Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak will be the seamers.
Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI
Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak
PBKS IPL 2025 Squad
Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh (Rs. 18 crore), Shreyas Iyer (Rs. 26.75 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs. 18 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs. 11 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 4.20 crore), Nehal Wadhera (Rs. 4.20 crore), Harpreet Brar (Rs. 1.50 crore), Vishnu Vinod (Rs. 95 lakh), Vijaykumar Vyshak (Rs. 1.80 crore), Yash Thakur (Rs. 1.60 crore), Marco Jansen (Rs. 7 crore), Josh Inglis (Rs. 2.60 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 2 crore), Azmatullah Omarzai (Rs. 2.40 crore), Harnoor Pannu (Rs. 30 lakh), Kuldeep Sen (Rs. 80 lakh), Priyansh Arya (Rs. 3.80 crore), Aaron Hardie (Rs. 1.25 crore), Musheer Khan (Rs. 30 lakh), Suryansh Shedge (Rs. 30 lakh), Xavier Bartlett (Rs. 80 lakh), Pyla Avinash (Rs. 30 lakh), Pravin Dubey (Rs. 30 lakh).
