Published 11:53 IST, July 9th 2024
'Chapter closed': Warner affirms his status for 2025 Champions Trophy after retiring from all format
Australia opener David Warner has made his status clear for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 after he retired from all formats of cricket.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
David Warner bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
10:41 IST, July 9th 2024