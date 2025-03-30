DC vs SRH: Mitchell Starc Attains New Career Milestone, Emulates Amit Mishra's 15-Year-Old Record With Fifer in Vizag

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are locking horns in the 10th match of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both teams have won one match each, and they'll look to carry the winning momentum forward. Sunrisers Hyderabad have a pretty well-settled core, but the Delhi Capitals have gone through a few monumental changes in terms of leadership and coaching. At this point in time, Delhi do look like a more settled unit, and there are no second thoughts about it.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins shocked everybody by deciding to bat first after winning the toss in the ongoing Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash. Delhi were immaculate with their bowling, hitting the right lengths in their bowling innings. At the forefront of Delhi's stellar bowling was Mitchell Starc, who claimed a fifer and broke Hyderabad's back.

Mitchell Starc Emulates Amit Mishra's Feat

Mitchell Starc, who won the coveted IPL silverware last year with the Kolkata Knight Riders , was later released by the franchise. Starc played a huge role in Kolkata winning the title for the third time, and his performances in the playoffs were nothing short of perfect. But this time around, Starc has been delivering from the word go. In Delhi Capitals' second IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Starc picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul. He ended with figures of 5/35 in 3.4 overs.

Starc has now become only the second Delhi Capitals bowler to have taken a five-wicket haul in IPL history. Starc's stellar fifer in the Delhi vs Hyderabad game saw him complete 200 T20 wickets. Starc dismissed the likes of Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Wiaan Mulder, and Aniket Verma, not Harshal Patel.

Starc First Overseas Player for DC to Achieve Elusive Feat