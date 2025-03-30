'One Of The Best Finds': Sunrisers Hyderabad's New Recruit Aniket Verma Breaks the Internet With Dominant Six-Hitting Ability

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad are taking on the finalists of the Indian Premier League 2019, the Delhi Capitals. The match is being played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have managed to win one match each, and they'll try their best to outplay each other to make it to the top 5 of the points table.

Pat Cummins shocked everyone by deciding to bat first in the SRH vs DC clash. So far, the norm in the majority of the IPL clashes has been that teams always choose to bowl first after winning the toss. But Pat Cummins, this time around, chose to go the other way around, and his plan backfired big time. Before SRH could even know, they were reduced to 37/4. Hyderabad's high-risk cricket came back to haunt them, but little did they know that someone like Aniket Verma was waiting in the ranks to guide SRH's innings.

Aniket Verma Breaks the Internet with Stellar Knock

Just when Hyderabad were in trouble, Aniket Verma came out and played the knock of his life. The youngster scored a stellar 74 off 41 deliveries and belted international bowlers such as Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav all across the park. Verma hit five fours, six sixes, and scored these runs at a strike rate of 180.49. The netizens soon took to the internet, and they touted Verma as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

