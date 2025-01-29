Delhi Captain Discusses Team's Batting Order, Unveils Virat Kohli's Role In Ranji Trophy Comeback vs Railways

The King has returned to Kotla as he prepares for a comeback in the domestic circuit. Local boy Virat Kohli will be seen in action when Delhi will be in action against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. All eyes would be on Kohli, who will perform under the leadership of 25-year-old Ayush Badoni. Virat's presence has made the Ranji Trophy match exciting, even though Delhi have a rare chance of making it into the knockout stage of the domestic tournament. Amid the anticipation of King Kohli's return to domestic cricket, skipper Badoni offered details on the Indian cricketer's batting position in the team.

Ayush Badoni Offers Details In Virat Kohli's Batting Position Against Railways

As Delhi gears up for the final group D game against Railways, it is reportedly expected that Kohli will come in place of left-hander Jonty Sidhu, whose form has tapered off in the past few games as he didn't get enough chances. Ayush Badoni, the captain, said he was excited to lead Kohli in the same manner that he had worked with Rishabh Pant in the past. The LSG star also revealed that he would be vacating his own batting slot so that Kohli could bat at the number four slot, which is his usual position.

"I have played against Virat bhaiyya in the IPL. It is an honour that in back to back matches I have now led Rishabh and Virat bhaiyya.

"He will bat at No. 4. He has told us to be positive and express ourselves confidently," Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni said while speaking to the reporters on the eve of the game.

India's Virat Kohli during the net practice for Delhi | Image: PTI Photo

Virat Kohli Declined Delhi Captaincy, Encourages Badoni To Lead The Side

Virat Kohli's stature makes him an instant favourite choice as a leader for Delhi's domestic side against Railways. However, the India superstar has humbly declined the offer as he wants Ayush Badoni to lead the side. Virat's refusal would demonstrate his encouragement and passion for developing young talent and enabling the following generation to advance in the game.

"Virat was asked if he would like to captain but he has also said that he would like Ayush to continue leading the side," a DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.