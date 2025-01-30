Deli vs Railways: Virat Kohli Fever Strikes Arun Jaitley Stadium, Fans Wait In Long Queue To Watch Ex-IND Skipper In Action

Ranji Trophy Elite 2024-25: Virat Kohli has finally returned to play for Delhi after 4469 odd days. The former India skipper is playing the Delhi vs Railways match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Both Delhi and railways are precariously placed in the Elite Group D points table. With 14 points from six games, Delhi are placed on the sixth spot and Railways with 17 points from as many games as are on the fourth spot. Prior to this, Virat's last appearance for Delhi came in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh

After Team India's dismal performances against New Zealand at home and against Australia 'Down Under', the Board of Control for Cricket in India reportedly made it mandatory for the players of the Indian team to participate in domestic competitions. Kohli did miss Delhi's game against Saurashtra due to fitness related issues, but he is now back to play for his domestic side in the match against Railways.

Virat Kohli Fans Flock Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Delhi & District Cricket Association announce free entry into the Arun Jaitley Stadium for Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy game. Not everyday do you see Kohli in action on the field without paying for it. People of all groups flocked the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch their favourite superstar in action. There was a long queue of over 2 kilometres with fans waiting outside of the Arun Jaitley Stadium. People started to reach the Arun Jaitley Stadium since 3 AM in the morning and it was some sight to behold. Kohli was reportedly offered to lead Delhi in the Ranji Trophy game, but he chose to play under Lucknow Super Giants youngster Ayush Badoni.

Virat Kohli Gears Up For Champions Trophy

