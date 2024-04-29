Advertisement

Pakistan's new head coach, Jason Gillespie, wants his "gifted" players to be "authentic" and not change their game style to suit a specific strategy, stating that they only need to stay positive and aggressive to endure the grind of Test cricket. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday appointed former Australia fast bowler Gillespie as coach of the men's Test team, as well as former South African batter Gary Kirsten, who led India to the ODI World Cup in 2011, for white-ball coaching.

Also Read | Where are Bishop & Moody's predicted STARS of FUTURE from 2020 U-19 WC?

Advertisement

Jason Gillespie on what he wants to achieve during his stint as Pak coach

Gillespie, 49, who guided Yorkshire to the County Championship title in 2014 and 2015, has signed a two-year contract with PCB.

Advertisement

"I simply want the Pakistan cricket team to play the style of cricket that's going to suit them; for me, that's important. My philosophy is - don't try to be something that you're not!" Gillespie was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board podcast.

"You've got to be authentic in how you go about it. I will go out there and say: just be positive, aggressive, entertaining. Play with a smile on your faces and entertain our fans.

Advertisement

"There are going to be times when you have to grind it out, and that's what Test cricket is. It's a test of your skills, mental capacity, and patience. There are times to attack and times to soak up some periods of cricket from the opposition," he said.

Jason Gillespie: "I am looking forward to bringing the Pakistan fans on the journey with us because their support is going to be crucial. We want the fans to enjoy the journey"



Complete transcript of Jason Gillespie’s interview⤵️https://t.co/ukdt6WwYxR — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB)

Also Read | Virat Kohli receives flak for explosive interview after RCB beat GT

Gillespie on what changes Pakistan team needs to make

Gillespie, who played 71 Tests and 97 ODIs for Australia, taking 259 and 142 wickets, said Pakistan has talented players, but they need to improve their consistency.

"If we can be as consistent as we can, then hopefully, the scoreboard will look after itself, and we can pick up some wins. Watching Pakistan play from afar, I know they are very gifted and skillful players.

Advertisement

"But sometimes, you also hear the commentators talk about their inconsistencies, how Pakistan can be more consistent and stay in the games longer. I'll be speaking to the players about this as the players need to decide how they want to see themselves and how we can make that happen.

"I see talented and exciting players from a batting point of view. A lot of them are very good stroke-makers, very technically proficient players.

Advertisement

"You’ve got fast bowlers who run in and bowl quick and swing the ball. You've got spinners who spin the ball hard. For me, it’s pretty exciting to have a Test squad that has all these resources," he added.

Gillespie knows the challenges and expectations that comes with it.

Advertisement

"The opportunity to be the head coach of Pakistan's Test side is fantastic. It's an honour. I've been coaching for quite a while now in various roles around the world, but one thing I haven't done is to coach an international Test side. When this opportunity presented itself, I jumped at it.

"Hopefully, I can help the team progress, improve, and play some entertaining cricket. Coaching Pakistan is an exciting job opportunity. I mean, the talent is there, and there are a lot of very skillful cricketers. But there's been some inconsistency at times too. I think I can help in some way to give clarity to the team on how it goes about playing Test cricket." Gillespie will also have additional responsibility of playing the role of a selector.

Advertisement

"I'm excited about being part of the selection committee. In my whole coaching career, I have had a role as a selector. It all comes down to clarity and communication. I'm looking forward to working with everyone on the selection panel as well as the captain. I feel good and will forge a strong bond, strong relationship, and go from there." Gillespie hopes to make an impact during his stint with Pakistan cricket.

"What I do know is that you'll see in my time with Pakistan that I'll be very transparent and very open. The team will be going out there and playing the way we want to play. I want to give the players a lot of ownership of the team and how they go about it. We will play as a team and have fun.

Advertisement

"I just hope in my time with Pakistan, we'll give it our best shot. We're certainly not here just to compete; we're here to win. And I'll be doing my best to try and help facilitate that," he concluded.

(With PTI inputs)