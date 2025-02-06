Double Blow For Australia, Star Duo Ruled Out Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Australia have been dealt a severe blow as both Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy. Earlier, Marcus Stoinis announced his retirement from ODI cricket and the Aussies will now have to make multiple changes to their provisional squad before the February 12 deadline. Allrounder Mitchell Marsh also withdrew from the squad as he has been struggling with a back injury.

Australia defeated India in the ODI World Cup final in 2023 and are also tipped to be one of the favourites for this upcoming marquee ICC event.

National selection panel chair George Bailey confirmed the development. As quoted by cricket.co.au he said, 'Unfortunately Pat, Josh and Mitch are managing some ongoing injuries and haven’t come up in time for the Champion’s Trophy.

‘While disappointing, it does present a great opportunity for other players to perform for Australia in a world event.’