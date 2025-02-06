'We Just Wanted To Have An Option': Rohit Sharma Addresses Varun Chakravarthy’s Status For Champions Trophy Amid Uncertainty

Varun Chakravarthy's inclusion in the ODI between India and England has fueled speculations over the spinner's status for the Champions Trophy. With Jasprit Bumrah's status not being addressed, curiosity arises on whether Chakravarthy is a part of Team India in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2024. Amid the suspense, Rohit Sharma has offered his take on the situation, saying that Varun is in contention for a spot in India's CT squad.

Rohit Sharma Clears The Air Over Varun Chakravarthy For Champions Trophy

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has offered clarity over Varun Chakravarthy's status for the ICC Champions Trophy. The Indian captain said that the mystery spinner is in contention for the CT squad, but his inclusion will be based on his performance.

“Yeah look, he has certainly shown something different. I understand that it is a T20 format but he has clearly got something different about him. So we just wanted to have an option and see what we can do with him.

Varun Chakravarthy bowls during the Twenty20 cricket match between England and India in Rajkot | Image: AP Photo

“Clearly during the series it presents us an opportunity to play him at some stage and see what he is capable of. Right now we are not thinking about whether we are going to take him or not but definitely he will be in contention. If things plan out really well for us and he does what is required then definitely there is something that we need to think about,” Rohit Sharma said during the pre-match press meet at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

With Chakravarthy In, What's The Case Of Jasprit Bumrah?

While Varun Chakravarthy is now a part of the Indian fold in Nagpur as they engage in the ODI series, speculation runs rampant Over Jasprit Bumrah's status. The pace spearhead has checked in at the NCA to address the injury he sustained during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Bumrah was silently dropped from India's ODI squad against England and the BCCI has not declared his status for CT 2025 either.