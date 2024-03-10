Advertisement

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid delivered a powerful speech following India's resounding victory over England in the 5-match series. India won the 5th and final Test in Dharamsala by an innings and 64 runs, to conclude the affair with the score line of 4-1. Impressed with the performance of his side, Dravid did not let the moment pass without acknowledging his men.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Strongest probable playing XIs of IPL teams

Advertisement

Rahul Dravid delivers a powerful speech

Rahul Dravid showered his side with words of encouragement. Dravid highlighted how the team met daunting challenges throughout the series but never lost sight of the ultimate aim, which was victory.

Advertisement

“There were times in the series when we were really challenged. We were pushed, but we found a way to bounce back. It speaks to the skills, resilience and character that we have. And in many occasions in the series when the games could have gone either way, we always found people in the dressing room to step up and turn the game our way,” Dravid said in a video uploaded on BCCI’s social media.

“Not only do we have to win games when we have to fight back, but you also have to win games when you are ahead, and you don’t let the opposition come back in any situation.”

Advertisement

Dravid left an important takeaway for the players when he stated how a 5-match series typically functions. He said there will be ups and downs but one thing that will remain constant is the learnings that will come out of it.

“Irrespective of whether we win or lose, this is going to teach us a lot. You are going to go through a lot of ups and downs in a 5-match series. It’s a long series and you are going to be tested. And it was going to teach us a lot about us as players, us as a team and lot about you people. And I think we have come through that exceptionally with flying colours.

Advertisement

“We have faced challenges both on and off the field, but the way we stuck together as a group has been absolutely phenomenal,” Dravid said.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Strongest probable playing XIs of IPL teams, including impact players

Rahul Dravid highlights the impact of youngsters

Dravid threw light on the youngsters who made their impact in the series and wished them a bright future.

“For a lot of young guys coming into this group, you are going to need each other to succeed. Whatever you are, your success is tied with other people’s success. And that’s really important going forward. As a young group, going forward, I hope that a lot of you will play together for a long time and help each other grow,” Dravid said.

Advertisement

Dravid concluded his speech by telling the team that Test cricket does take a toll on a number of aspects but the satisfaction of victory supersedes every other facet.

“Series like this has to be earned. Test cricket is hard, in terms of your skills, physically and mentally. But there is great satisfaction at the end of it. Winning a series from 0-1 down is phenomenal. There are going to be tougher challenges, as long as well stay tight as a unit, we will be fine,” Dravid added.

Advertisement