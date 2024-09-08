Published 17:03 IST, September 8th 2024
Duleep Trophy 2024: Yash Dayal-led pace unit shines as India B beat India A by 76 runs
Chasing 275, India A were bundled out for 198 in their second innings as left-arm seamer Dayal (3/50), with able support from his colleagues Mukesh Kumar (2/50) and Navdeep Saini (2/41), led the India B attack.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rishabh Pant in Duleep Trophy | Image: JioCinema
