WATCH VIDEO | Ed Sheeran Plays Cricket With Riyan Parag And Tushar Deshpande, Bats While Wearing Shane Warne's RR Jersey

Global pop icon Ed Sheeran, popular for his tracks Shape of You, Perfect and Bad Habits is currently on his India tour. The four-time Grammy winner has already performed in Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and has two more shows left in Shillong and Delhi. The singer-songwriter recently met Rajasthan Royals cricketers Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande and tried to hit a few balls. The Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 and since then, they have failed to repeat their heroics. Sanju Samson will lead the side in the upcoming eighteenth edition.

Ed Sheeran's Unique Tribute To Shane Warne

Before his show in Shillong (February 12, 2025), Ed Sheeran met a Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande to play a game of cricket. The pop icon also donned Rajasthan Royals' iconic jersey with Warne written on the back. By his own admission, Ed and Warne used to be great friends with a common interest in cricket. 'I felt like I didn’t want to live anymore. And I have had that throughout my life.… You’re under the waves drowning. You’re just sort of in this thing. And you can’t get out of it', Sheeran had said to Rolling Stone, after Warne passed away.

