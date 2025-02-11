Mumbai Indians Expand Roster, Acquire 49% Stake In London-based Franchise

The owner of Mumbai Indians , Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) have acquired a 49% stake in The London-based franchise the Oval Invincibles. Alongside teams in the WPL, they already have expanded their franchises across the cricket leagues with MI New York (MLC), MI Cape Town (SA20) and MI Emirates (ILT20) boasting their portfolio.

MI Cape Town recently tasted success as they defeated the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to lift their maiden SA20 title. The Oval Invincibles happen to be the most successful franchise both in the men's and women's Hundred competition. Surrey continues to be the majority stakeholder with a 51% stake in the team.

IPL Giants Mumbai Indians Expand Portfolio

Earlier Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group, owners of IPL side Lucknow Super Giants , reportedly secured a stake in the Manchester Originals. Mumbai Indians are one of the most successful teams in the IPL with five titles and will be seeking their 6th in IPL 2025. Mumbai now have seven franchise teams across continents and have added a whopping 11 titles to its cabinet.

Oval Invincibles lifted back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024 while the women's team laid their hand on the trophy in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Mumbai Indians Owners Reflect On Buying Stakes In Hundred Franchise