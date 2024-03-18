Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore have finally won a trophy in their existence. On Sunday, the franchise's women's team defeated Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by 8 wickets and emerged as the champions of the WPL 2024. RCB saved the best for the final and gave Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals no chance in the summit clash.

Following their win, the social media got flooded with the reactions of fans. Here are a few of the many.

Ee sala cup namde 🥹



Congratulations RCB 🥹

WPLFinal #RCBvsDC #RCBWvsDCW

Finally RCB 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/mp2feZoNaZ — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk)

Finally RCB won the trophy 😭😭❤️



Congratulations RCB , Hail 'RCB RCB' pic.twitter.com/Dxgp52syDP — Ankit. (@Imankit6908)

That "FIRST EVER" feeling 🥹



📸: JioCinema pic.twitter.com/f88BJmQi7p — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets)

Finally RCB has a trophy. — cricketidiot45 (@cricketidiot)

Long wait is over........ atleast women's team did it for RCB fans.... congratulations @RCBTweets 🤗🤗🤗🎊🎉🎊🎉 eagerly waiting for men's debut cup. https://t.co/PJlLMyfmUP — Jula Raju (@RajuRoy25629101)

This is RCB's first title. In the past they have made it to the final of IPL thrice.