England were handed one of the most colossal Test series defeats by Team India during their away tour. Both teams are currently competing at the HPCA Stadium, which is in the foothills of the Himalayas. India has secured a 3-1 lead in the series and is looking for a 4-1 win to end the red-ball series. The Three Lions' performance has been shambolic after the opening Test match as they have failed to establish dominance. Several veteran cricketers and analysts have been critical of the Ben Stokes-led team's performance. BCCI President Roger Binny also lashed out over England's showcase in India.

BCCI President Roger Binny critical of England's showcase in India, hails Rohit Sharma's captaincy throughout the series

Roger Binny, the president of the BCCI and a former seamer for India, is adamant that Indian captain Rohit Sharma's strategic brilliance and discipline have outclassed England captain Ben Stokes' aggressive leadership. The way that Rohit Sharma has patiently waited for openings and the ideal moment to launch an assault on the opposing team has won over the head of the BCCI.

"Rohit Sharma again has been very tactful. You know he knew exactly what he wanted to do and he got his bowlers to do that.

"I don't think England changed their strategy. They went on the same attacking mode like what they did in the first Test match. But, I think, Rohit was more patient because he had the first Test in his pocket at one stage and then he let it go. He was patient enough in the next two Tests and won both." Roger Binny said to PTI Video.

India's Yashasvi Jsiawal and Rohit Sharma walk out to bat during the 5th IND vs ENG Test match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala | Image: BCCI

"I think England have themselves to blame for the situation they are in at the moment. I think they started well in the morning, they looked as if they would put up a fighting score," the BCCI President added.

In the final Test match between India and England in Dharamshala, the Englishmen looked to seek control throughout the first session, but India fought back with the ball as they secured key wickets to limit England to a chaseable score of 218 runs. While batting, India have put up a score of 135/1 at stumps. Shoaib Bashir took out the sensational Yashasvi Jaiswal, but the Men in Blue still have the better chance to win the final Test match at the HPCA Stadium.