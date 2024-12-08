England Clinch Series Win, Thrash New Zealand By 323 Runs In Second Test In Wellington

The England Cricket Team thrashed New Zealand in the second test of their ongoing three match test series to clinch the series with one match still left to be played. The hosts New Zealand have been on the backfoot during the entire series as England rolled over them in the second test to pick up a massive 323 run victory. Joe Root shined with the bat once again as he brought up his 36th century and helped England put up a massive target of 582.

New Zealand got all out for 259, handing England a massive 323 run victory.

England Defeat New Zealand By 323 Runs To Take 2-0 Lead In Three Match Series

England conquered the Wellington gale Sunday to seal a 323 run win over New Zealand on the third day of the second test and to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Joe Root completed his 36th century as England batted for less than 30 minutes in the morning before declaring with a lead of 582 runs and New Zealand crumbled under the weight of the deficit and was all out for 259 in its second innings

England’s win followed its comprehensive eight wicket win in the first test at Christchurch, capping its first series victory in New Zealand since 2008 ahead of the final test in Hamilton which begins on Saturday.

The third day differed from the first two in Wellington which were warm and sunny. It was cool, gloomy and windy but otherwise England’s thorough command of the series continued.

Root resumed on 73 with England already 533 ahead. He sped to his century from 127 balls with 10 boundaries and then was out for 106 at which point Ben Stokes declared England’s second innings at 427-6.

Stokes left himself high and dry at 49 not out, just short of his 49th half century.

Chris Woakes had the job at first of bowling into the Wellington wind and he was rewarded with the wickets of Devon Conway (0) and Kane Williamson (4) as New Zealand slumped to 59-4 by lunch.

Brydon Carse removed captain Tom Latham (24) and Rachin Ravindra (6) before the break to lift his tally of wickets for the series to 16 at an average of 12.8.

New Zealand showed more resistance in the afternoon and evening as wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, under pressure to hold his place, compiled his fifth test century from 96 balls.

Blundell put on 94-run partnership with Nathan Smith which saw England having to chase leather for the first extended period in the series. He was out for 115 which included 13 fours and five sixes and Smith followed for a career-bet 42 just before the end.

Carse And Harry Brook Star For England Once Again

Carse and Harry Brook have been in the engine room for England throughout the series. Brook’s 171 at Hagley Oval in the first test and Carse’s 10-106 — his 4-64 in the first innings and 6-42 in the second — propelled England’s to its emphatic win.

Brook then scored 123 from only 115 balls in the first innings at Wellington to lead England’s recovery from 43-4 to 280.

“It’s amazing to be stood here winning the series and particularly after being 40-4 on day one and I think looking back to the start of this game I think that’s a huge reason why we have (won),” Stokes said.

“Harry Brook and Ollie Pope were just amazing on day one to play like that. That wicket in cricket terms was what we call a snake pit. Especially on day one it was doing plenty and providing a lot of assistance for the bowlers.”

“To have the bravery and the backing of your own ability and to also have the skill to go out and play like that was just absolutely phenomenal.”

Carse took 4-46 and Gus Atkinson took 4-31 including a hat-trick as New Zealand was bowled out for 125, giving England a lead of 155.

Atkinson took the last three New Zealand wickets to become the first England bowler since Moeen Ali in 2017 to compete a test hat-trick.

England’s second innings of 427-6 in the second innings included contributions of 96 by Jacob Bethell — out just short of a maiden century — 92 by Ben Duckett, 55 by Brook and then Root’s 106. Brook has scored 349 runs in the series so far at an average of 116 and now has three centuries and three half centuries in four tests against New Zealand.

After a stunning 3-0 series win away in India last month, New Zealand has slumped in this series, particularly with the bat and changes may be considered before the final test.

“We’re obviously hurting,” Latham said. “It’s disappointing to lose in that fashion.

“I think after the first innings, putting them under pressure, Harry Brook played a fantastic innings there. Obviously when you only score 125 in the first innings you’re on the back foot. It hurts and it’s not our best.”