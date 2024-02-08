English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

'IF VIRAT IS COMING BACK...': Brendon McCullum still wary of the KOHLI FACTOR in IND vs ENG series

Virat Kohli's skills were praised by ENG coach Brendon McCullum, who also predicted that having him play the final three Tests would strengthen the Indian team.

Pavitra Shome
Brendon McCullum praises Virat Kohli
Brendon McCullum praises Virat Kohli | Image:AP
  2 min read
Team India pulled off an exorbitant rebound as they defeated England in the second Test match at Visakhapatnam. The visiting side was basking in the victory, which they picked up in the opening Test match, But the Men in Blue levelled the series to 1-1. The hosts will be in action in the third match of the five-match Test Series in Rajkot, and Virat Kohli is expected to return in action that time. The Englishmen are yet to go against the iconic Indian batter, and team coach Brendon McCullum has put up a response.  

India vs England: Coach Brendon McCullum is ready for the 'Kohli' factor in 3rd Test match

The announcement for the Indian squad for the remaining three test matches for the India vs England Test series is yet to be made. But the visiting side's coach deems themselves ready for any challenge, even if it is the inclusion of Virat Kohli. If the star batter chooses to make himself available for selection, Brendon McCullum stated that the English team would welcome the prospect of fielding a formidable lineup and that winning against formidable opponents indicates that the team has been deserving of the win.

“Virat’s one of the greatest players the game has seen. No doubt it improves this squad. As we have said throughout, the depth of Indian cricket, and the talent in India is immense. So, we respect every opposition player that we come up against,” Brendon McCullum said via talkSPORT.

“If Virat is coming back, we hope everything is well with his family. We look forward to that challenge too. He is a great competitor. I know him very well, and I enjoyed playing against him, I enjoyed our team playing against him,” the English coach added.

The SCA Stadium in Rajkot will host the third Test of England's tour of India, which is set to begin on February 15th, 2024.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

