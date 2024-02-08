Advertisement

After the Indian Cricket Team's thumping win over the visiting England, all eyes will be locked in at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat, which will host the third match between the two powerhouses. But ahead of the highly-anticipated red-ball game, a colossal overhaul is set to take place in the venue. Before the India vs England clash, the SCA Stadium is set to undergo a rechristening, and it will be named after former BCCI Secretary Niranjan Shah.

SCA Stadium, Rajkot will be named after Ex-FC cricketer Niranjan Shah

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Khandheri, which is Gujarat's first solar-powered venue, will be rechristened as the Niranjan Shah Stadium on the eve of the third Test between India and England, starting here on February 15, as per an SCA media release. Team India and England are believed to have been invited to the rechristening event a day before the match in Rajkot. The invitation list will also include BCCI Apex Council members and Saurashtra Association members.

The stadium hosted its first international match in January 2013 and has only had eleven contests across all formats to date. Jay Shah, the current BCCI secretary, will inaugurate the new name of the cricket stadium.

Shah, who played 12 first-class games for Saurashtra from the mid-1960s to the mid-70s, has been one of the most senior cricket administrators in the country and continues to have significant influence in the SCA. His son and former first-class cricketer Jaydev Shah, who also captained Saurashtra and played in the IPL, is the incumbent president of the local cricket governing body.

Niranjan Shah will be the fourth former BCCI official to have a Cricket Stadium named after himself. The other venues throughout India are the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, I.S. Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The India vs England Test match will be the first match that will take place after the rechristening. The fascinating red-ball series saw Team India pull off a rebound after the initial loss in the opening Test match. Both teams are 1-1 and will aim for dominance as the series goes on further.

(With PTI Inputs)