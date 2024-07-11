sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 22:11 IST, July 11th 2024

English PM Keir Starmer, Celebrates England's Euro 2024 Win Over Netherlands Infront Of Dutch PM

England's newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer celebrated his country's stunning win over Netherlands in front of Dutch PM Dick Schoof during NATO Summit.

Reported by: Sahil Kapoor
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Keir Starmer celebrates England's Euro 2024 win over Netherlands in front of Dick Schoof
Keir Starmer celebrates England's Euro 2024 win over Netherlands in front of Dick Schoof | Image: X/Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:05 IST, July 11th 2024