'Every Time He Bowls, Australian Dressing Room Prays': Jasprit Bumrah Praised By Aussie Cricket Legend

Jasprit Bumrah's impact on world cricket has been nothing short of extraordinary, and his performances in Australia have continued to cement his legacy as one of the game’s greatest fast bowlers. During the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia, the Indian speedster made history by becoming the first player in the history of the game to reach the 200-wicket milestone in Test cricket with an average of under 20.

Justin Langer heaps massive praise on Jasprit Bumrah

This is a feat that has never been matched by any bowler before him. Australian cricket legend Justin Langer heaped high praise on Bumrah, likening him to the legendary Wasim Akram and commending his incredible skill and consistency.

“I’ve spoken about Jasprit being like a right-handed version of Wasim Akram, who I thought was the greatest bowler I was ever fortunate to play against. And now, when you look at those numbers, Jasprit Bumrah has a better average than all the legends of the game. We’ve seen that throughout this series. Every time he comes to Australia, he proves he is a superstar. Every time he bowls, the Australian dressing room sits on the edge of their seats, just praying that he finally has an off day!" Langer said on Star Sports.

Justin Langer’s comparison underscores the rare talent that Jasprit Bumrah possesses. As the numbers speak for themselves, Bumrah has a bowling average that surpasses even some of the all-time greats of the game.