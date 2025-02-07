Ex-Cricketer Questions Virat Kohli's Fitness, Emphasizes 'Crucial' Need for Strong ODI Play Before Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli wears his helmet to bat in the nets during a training session ahead of the first one day international cricket match between India and England in Nagpur | Image: APPhoto

Team India had a superior start in the ODI series against England. Shubman Gill's performance and Shreyas Iyer's resilience helped India race past the designated target. The VCA Stadium was lit up with fireworks from Team India. However, fans were upset after it was learned that Virat Kohli will miss out on action in Nagpur because of a knee issue. Such an injury could turn out to be costly for Team India as the Champions Trophy is rapidly closing in. Amid the concern over Kohli's fitness, a former Indian cricketer has flagged out how getting proper game time would be crucial for Virat before the marquee ICC tournament.

Ex-India Star Emphasizes The Need Of Virat Kohli For Champions Trophy Amid Injury Concern

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina looks concerned about Virat Kohli's sore knee and whether he will spring back to action after missing out on the 1st ODI match at Nagpur. Raina highlighted that the team's top three cricketers need to have some game time before they enter any big tournament and that it would be very important for the side.

"That’s why the question of whether Virat Kohli will be fit in time is crucial, because having the top three play together in these two matches before the big tournament is very important," Suresh Raina said during an appearance on Star Sports.

Virat Kohli bats in the nets during a training session ahead of the first one day international cricket match between India and England in Nagpur | Image: AP Photo

Will Virat Kohli Return To Action? Shubman Gill Offers Key Update

Virat Kohli did not bat for long during Team India's net practice on Wednesday. The star batter looked in discomfort and his right knee was heavily strapped when he came out for some shuttle sprints, and he hobbled and did not look comfortable. While the 36-year-old hasn't been taken for scans, Shubman Gill has assured that he would be up and running for the next India-England ODI fixture.

"When he woke up in the morning, he had some swelling in his knee. He was fine till yesterday's practice session. There's nothing to worry about. He will definitely be fit for the next game," Shubman Gill said during the post-match press conference.