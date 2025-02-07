Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Becomes Huge Concern For India Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, Final Call Yet To Be Taken: REPORT

Jasprit Bumrah has been central to India's plans on a regular basis. The ace Indian pacer was at his best in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the five-match Test series.

Persistent injury issues have been a concern for Bumrah, and he has currently been sidelined with a back issue. The pacer is currently being evaluated at the National Cricket Academy, and as per the Times of India, a medical update is due in the next 24 hours.

Jasprit Bumrah's Champions Trophy Future To Be Confirmed In Next 24 Hours

The 31-year-old is expected to stay at the NCA as he wants to be in direct communication with the BCCI regarding his fitness status. New Zealand's medical expert Dr Rowan Schouten's advice could also be sought, as BCCI wants no stone unturned when it comes to protecting their best player. The final medical report will be shared with the Indian team management and a final call will be taken with the deadline for submitting the Champions Trophy squad approaching fast.

Who Will Be Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement In Champions Trophy

Bumrah has been included in the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, but if he doesn't make it, Harshit Rana is likely to be drafted in as his replacement. The KKR pacer took a three-wicket haul on his ODI debut and he remains the favourite to grab a place in the 15-member squad.

Varun Chakaravarthy has also emerged as another option as the spinner was included in the ODI squad following his brilliant display in the T20I series against England. Bumrah hasn't been involved since the Sydney Test match, where he didn't bowl in the second innings. The Mumbai Indians pacer looked in solid rhythm in BGT before the injury and it remains to be seen how things pan out for him in the next couple of days.