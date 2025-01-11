Published 16:33 IST, January 11th 2025
'Jadeja Might Not Be Picked': Ex-Cricketer Speaks On India's Champions Trophy Squad, Suggests A Major Shake-Up
A former Indian cricketer has suggested that a huge change could happen when the BCCI makes the decision over Team India for the Champions Trophy 2025.
With the Border Gavaskar Trophy in the rear-view mirror, The BCCI's attention shifts towards the Champions Trophy in 2025. The selection committee would be eager to elect some of their top-performing players for the marquee ICC tournament. After the BGT Tests, fans could expect some kind of overhaul as surprising names may be picked up when the selectors finalize the team. Notably, a former Team India star has pointed out that a veteran cricketer may no longer be in the plans of the selectors for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.
Ex-Cricketer Expects Huge Changes In Team India For ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra recently spoke about the possibilities of Team India's squad selection for the Champions Trophy 2025. Chopra suggested that there are chances that Varun Chakravarthy could be in the plans of the selectors after his spectacular spell for Team India in T20Is. He also pointed out that Jadeja may not be picked if the mystery spinner gets the chance.
"Varun Chakaravarthy is picking up wickets one after the other. He has done well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy also. He took a five-wicket haul against Rajasthan and has been continuously doing well. Since he has returned to the Indian T20I team, he has been picking up wickets every single time.
"The rumour market is hot, the Indian cricket atmosphere has become like that as we get a lot of source-based news and a few of them come true, that Varun Chakaravarthy could be picked for the Champions Trophy. If he gets picked, who will go out - Ravindra Jadeja. That's what I have been hearing," Akash Chopra said on one of his YouTube Channels.
Who Could Replace Ravindra Jadeja In India's CT 2025 Squad? Chopra Hints Huge Name
Akash Chopra also expressed his thoughts on the possible replacement of Ravindra Jadeja after he said that Varun Chakravarthy could be in the selector's plans. Another possibility which Chopra pointed out was that all-rounder Axar Patel could also be the one who could replace Jadeja in the Champions Trophy 2025.
"I hope I hadn't heard that but it has come now that Ravindra Jadeja might not be picked and you might see Varun Chakaravarthy in his place in the XI. There is a strong possibility. So you will see Axar in place of Jaddu," Chopra added.
