'Exciting Start For The Young Man': Australian Legend Showers MASSIVE Praise On Nitish Kumar Reddy
It was a debut to remeber for debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy as he received high praise from an Australian legend for his efforts in India's batting.
It was a debut to remember for Nitish Kumar Reddy as his day went the way he wanted. Reddy's day started with him receiving his test cap from his idol and batting icon Virat Kohli. Following him receiving his debut cap, Nitish Kumar Reddy ended up being India's highest run scorer in the first innings. Reddy scored a fighting 41 of 59 balls as wickets seemed to be falling all around him. Reddy along with keeper-batter Rishabh Pant put up some fighting runs on the board for India which took the visitors to a total of 150 in the first innings.
Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets Massive Praise From Australian Legend
As India's Nitish Kumar Reddy made his debut, his performance caught the eyes of several people including Australian legend Adam Gilchrist. Adam Gilchrist was particularly impressed by how Reddy took on dangerous Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon.
"I though he looked every inch a Test match cricketer out there. He came in with wickets tumbling and had to try and forge a partnership with the ever-dangerous Rishabh Pant. He settled into his innings well. He was positive against Nathan Lyon, who has an outstanding Test record at Perth stadium. So, the momentum shifted somewhat when they were together. That's an exciting start for the young man," said Adam Gilchrist as he praised Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Gilchrist Hails Rishabh Pant For Massive Batting Effort Against AUS
Adam Gilchrist also had praise for India's wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant for his role in getting India to a fighting 150.
"While Rishabh was there, anything was possible by way of a total. Wickets falling around him always seem to draw a positive response from him. I love watching him play. We're so excited to see him, given the history and everything - the extraordinary accident that he recovered from," said the former Australian cricketer who too played as a wicketkeeper batter.
