Josh Hazlewood Shatters MASSIVE RECORD, Become Australia's Most SUCCESFUL Fast Bowler In BGT

The first test between India and Australia of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth is seeing all forms of ups and downs for both teams. India batted first in the match and were reduced to 150 in the innings as several batters failed to fire. Australia's star bowler in their attack was Josh Hazlewood who achieved a massive feat and broke a legendary BGT record overtaking the likes of several legends such as Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath. Josh Hazlewood ended the first innings with figures of 4/29.

Josh Hazlewood Breaks Massive BGT Record In First Test

Heading into the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Josh Hazlewood was tied with Glenn McGrath with 51 tickets as the second most successful Australian fast bowler. The record was held by Brett Lee who has taken 53 wickets in the Border Gavaskar series.

As Josh Hazlewood rattled the Indian batters, he ended up taking 4 wickets. With this feat he overtook Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath to become Australia's most successful fast bowler in the Border Gavaskar series.

Read More: Faf Du Plessis Shines For Morrisville Samp Army in Abu Dhabi T10 2024

Josh Hazlewood is now the most successful Australian fast bowler in the history of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Josh Hazlewood Could Pull Distance In Second Innings

As Australia were all wrapped up for a measly total of 104, India are back to batting again. Josh Hazlewood have the opportunity to pick up some more wickets in a track that generally favors fast bowlers.

As for with the bat Josh Hazlewood stuck around on the crease as he remained not out for 7 at the end of the Australian innings.