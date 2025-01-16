Fans Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out At The Gabba During The Big Bash League Game, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Brisbane Heat by 5 wickets in the 36th Match of the Big Bash League. The match was played at the Gabba, Brisbane. The Hobart Hurricanes are currently at the top of the Big Bash League points table. After 9 games, the Hurricanes have accumulated fifteen points with 7 victories and 1 loss. Caleb Jewell was awarded as the player of the match. Jewell scored a stellar 76 off 49 deliveries, which helped the Hurricanes chase down 201 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

Fire Breaks Out At The Gabba

The 36th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2025 between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat was interrupted by fire which could've been extremely fatal. Extinguishers were used to put off the fire near the DJ booth and the fans were evacuated from the nearby stand. The ground staff of the iconic Gabba stadium quickly took control and handled the situation in an amicable manner. The ground staff ensured that the fire doesn't spread and the game resumed without any serious incident.

ALSO READ | Sitanshu Kotak Named India's Batting Coach As Men In Blue Set To Host England Amidst Unrest In Indian Dressing Room

Watch The Video Here

Hurricanes Register 5th Successive Victory