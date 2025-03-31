'Could Have Lost 14 Wickets': Fans Tear Into Kolkata Knight Riders After Their Batting Collapse Against Mumbai Indians

Updated March 31st 2025, 21:22 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians are facing off in their Indian Premier League match on 31st March 2025. The match started with Mumbai Indians winning the toss and putting Kolkata Knight Riders down to bat first. Kolkata Knight Riders had a dismal start to their innings as wickets fell left and right for the defending IPL champions. With Mumbai Indians' lethal bowling attack doing it's job, Kolkata Knight Riders succumbed to a low score of 116, setting a target of 117 for Mumbai Indians to chase.
KKR's batting suffered a massive collapse in the first innings in their match against Mumbai Indians. The first two overs saw KKR lose both their openers thanks to a ripper yorker by Trent Boult to dismiss Sunil Narine. In the very next over, Deepak Chahar grabbed Quinton de Kock's wicket.
Following the departure of the openers, it was carnage from the Mumbai bowlers as they continued to grab wickets and not give Kolkata Knight Riders any breathing space to settle in. The star from Mumbai's bowling line up was Ashwani Kumar who picked up four wickets on what was his debut in the IPL.
Ashwani Kumar bowled figures of 4/24 in the three overs that he bowled. Kolkata Knight Riders lost all their wickets for 116 runs on the board, setting up a target of 117 for Mumbai to chase.
KKR before the match against Mumbai Indians have had 1 win and 1 loss. With the odds heavily in favor of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders will have to buck up to get their championship defense back on track. As Kolkata Knight Riders put up a dismal batting performance which is unlike that of the defending champions, fans took to various social media platforms to give their reactions.
Published March 31st 2025, 21:22 IST