'Cricket Me Football': Fans React As Trent Boult Cleans Up Sunil Narine, Draw Comparison To Football During KKR vs MI Clash

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are facing off against each other in their Indian Premier League match today (31st March 2025). Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are both multiple time IPL winners with Mumbai having five trophies to their name as compared to Kolkata's three titles. The match between the two heavyweights of the IPL also included several landmarks for players. The match between KKR and MI marks the first match for Trent Boult at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai's colors.

KKR Lose Three Early Wickets As Boult Wraps Up Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders who are batting first against Mumbai Indians had a terrible start to their innings as they lost three early wickets. Trent Boult was handed the first over for the Mumbai Indians as he bowled an absolutely lethal yorker to dismiss Sunil Narine. Following Narine's wicket, Quinton de Kock was dismissed by Deepak Chahar.

As KKR after losing two quick wickets tried to settle in, debutant Ashwani Kumar picked up captain Ajinkya Rahane to make it a third wicket.

As KKR's wickets fell, fans took to social media to praise Trent Boult as they drew comparisons to football.

Fans React As Trent Boult Cleans Up Sunil Narine

Trent Boult got Sunil Narine's wicket in the first over as the scoreboard red 1/1. Following Narine's wicket, Quinton de Kock was dismissed in the very next over. With the wicket of the South Africa wicketkeeper-batter, the score line read 2-2. As fans witnessed this early demolition of KKR, they drew comparisons to football scorecards as 1-1 and 2-2 are all common football scores.

