Published 07:16 IST, July 25th 2024

‘Fitness Is Something I Won’t Agree’: K Srikkanth Befuddled Upon Pandya’s Snub From T20I Captaincy

Kris Srikkanth can't wrap his head around BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar's reason to select Suryakumar Yadav over Hardik Pandya from Team India's T20I captaincy.