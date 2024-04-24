Football, Mentorship & Cake: Here's how Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 51st birthday

Advertisement

Master Blaster and arguably the greatest cricketer India has ever seen, Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 51st birthday today on April 24, 2024.

Sachin Tendulkar, the man who made the number 10 jersey iconic in cricket, is certainly one of the most illustrious batsman the game has ever seen.

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut for India on November 15, 1989 against Pakistan in Karachi and called time on his legendary 24 year playing career on November 16, 2013 against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In between his 24 year playing career, Sachin Tendulkar scored an iconic 100 centuries, scored 34,357 runs the most in international cricket, played 200 test matches, scored 15,921 runs in red ball cricket, won the ODI World Cup for India, won the IPL, the list of accolades would never end.

But as the Cricket World commemorates one of the sport's brightest stars on his birthday, here's how Sachin Tendulkar kicked off the celbrations.

How Sachin Tendulkar Celebrated his Birthday

It is not the grandest or most lavish celebration but Sachin Tendulkar celebrated in the most little master fashion.

‘The God of Cricket’ took to Social Media to share with his fans on how he celebrated his 51st birthday week.

In the post shared by Sachin on X, the Indian Cricket legend enjoyed a great time mentoring young girls at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. Sachin Tendulkar revealed that celebrating his birthday weeks with the girls made his week truly special.

What a way to kick off my birthday week! I had so much fun playing football, sharing stories and cutting my birthday cake with these incredible girls who are supported by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. They were the first ones to wish me and it made my week truly special!… pic.twitter.com/G8Wlqy4XPf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt)

In the video, Sachin can even be seen playing football with the girls at STF Foundation, and he further praised his wife Anjali Tendulkar for leading the foundation. In the end he can be seen cutting a giant cake to cap off the celebrations.