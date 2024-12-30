Published 11:35 IST, December 30th 2024
BIG CONTROVERSY! Yashasvi Jaiswal Suspiciously Adjudged Caught Behind Despite Inconclusive Evidence | WATCH VIDEO
Yashasvi Jaiswal was just given out in a controversial manner as the third umpire gave an out despite there being no conclusive proof.
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image: Screengrab from X (@7Cricket)
A huge controversy has erupted on the fifth day of the fourth test of the Border Gavaskar series as Yashasvi Jaiswal was given out in a controversial manner by the third umpire. Jaiswal who was batting on 84 faced a Pat Cummins delivery that the batter tried to pull. Jaiswal was given not out following which the decision was appealed by the Aussies. During the review, the Snicko technology did not show a spike as the ball passed Jaiswal, despite this the Indian batter was given out by the third umpire leaving many in disbelief.
