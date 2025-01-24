Former Australian Spinner Reckons More 'Off-The Field' Drama As Reason Behind Virat Kohli's Poor Form

Indian batter Virat Kohli currently going through a rough patch in international cricket. The latter couldn't perform well during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia and only scored 190 runs from five matches. Virat was dismissed in the same manner in eight of the nine innings he played throughout the series. The former Indian captain was highly criticised for his technique and constantly getting troubled in the fourth stump line by fans and cricket experts.

Brad Hogg Highlights Reason For Virat Kohli's Poor Form

While Virat Kohli will be returning to domestic cricket to work up on his technique after 12 years, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes that it the more ‘off the field’ drama happening is the major reason behind Kohli's downfall. The BCCI have issued some new rules and regulations for the players after the debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which includes that wives of players can travel with them over a certain period of time and every player is mandatory to travel with the team bus.

Brad Hogg stated that Virat Kohli has a family now and the latter has got too much on his plate at the moment which has resulted in his downfall on the field. He said on his YouTube channel, “He has got a family now. He has other commitments off the field that he did not have when he was really dominating all three formats around the globe. So, it is not just about the cricket, it is what happening off the field as well. I think it is more the drama off-field than on-field for Virat. I just think he has just got too much on his plate that has probably caused him to not perform as well at this moment."

Virat Kohli's Poor Performance In BGT Series

