Watch: 'DISGUSTED' Heather Knight Refuses To Shake Hands With Umpires After Rain Favours Australia In AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I

Australia ended up sealing the three-match T20I series against England women by winning the second game of the series by a margin of six runs (DLS). Rain favoured the hosts at the Manuka Oval and England ended up on the losing side despite batting well while chasing down a big score of 186 runs. The visitors had scored 168/4 in 19.1 overs and needed 18 more runs to win the match in five more balls. However, with set batter Heather Knight at the crease who had scored 43 runs from 19 balls till then, the target was achievable but in the end entered the match and by then the English women were six runs behind the DLS par score which proved out to be the reason behind their loss.

Australia ended up winning the match and the T20I series due to which there was happiness in their camp however, England captain Heather Knight was miffed after the result of the match. After the result of the game was decided, Knight didn't even shake hands with the umpire and went towards the dressing room. The video of the incident is going viral on the social media.

‘Miffed’ Heather Knight Refuses To Shake Hands With Umpires

Australia Wins T20I Series Against England

England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I match against Australia women. The hosts began their innings on a high note wherein openers Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll added 47 runs for the first wicket. Voll was the first Australian batter to depart for a score of 5 runs from five balls. Mooney played a decent knock of 44 runs from 31 balls. However, big names such as Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield and Anabel Sutherland flopped. Despite, not getting much contribution from the middle order, captain Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris put up an unbeaten partnership of 71 runs from 35 balls which helped the Australian team put up a first innings score of 185/5.