Published 00:20 IST, July 3rd 2024

Former Director Sandeep Patil roped in to create NCA-like private sports facility in Kolkata

An ambitious project mirroring the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy was unveiled with former India cricketer Sandeep Patil appointed as its head in a five-year contract. A former NCA director, Patil has roped in his old team of Dinesh Nanavati, Gautam Shome & sports therapist Ashish Kaushik.