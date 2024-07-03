sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 00:20 IST, July 3rd 2024

Former Director Sandeep Patil roped in to create NCA-like private sports facility in Kolkata

An ambitious project mirroring the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy was unveiled with former India cricketer Sandeep Patil appointed as its head in a five-year contract. A former NCA director, Patil has roped in his old team of Dinesh Nanavati, Gautam Shome & sports therapist Ashish Kaushik.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BCCI
BCCI | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:20 IST, July 3rd 2024