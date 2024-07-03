Published 00:20 IST, July 3rd 2024
Former Director Sandeep Patil roped in to create NCA-like private sports facility in Kolkata
An ambitious project mirroring the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy was unveiled with former India cricketer Sandeep Patil appointed as its head in a five-year contract. A former NCA director, Patil has roped in his old team of Dinesh Nanavati, Gautam Shome & sports therapist Ashish Kaushik.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BCCI
