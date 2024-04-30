Former England Captain Discovers Delhi's Delight: Asks The Fans To Guess What's On The Plate?

Advertisement

North India has a lot of dishes that are not only famous in India but in the whole world. From the famous biryani to the butter chicken and different types of naan. And all of these dishes have a lot of fan following.

And in the recent episode we have found a new fan. Former England cricketer and captain Kevin Pietersen has found a new food love as he posted a picture of this on social media platform X. He can be seen eating one of the most popular and comfort north Indian breakfast. He wrote in the caption, “Name the food? A favourite Delhi delicacy!

YUM YUM!”

Later in the comments people revealed that Kevin Pietersen was having Chhole Bhature, which is a favourite Indian breakfast. And moreover a beloved dish of Virat Kohli. Kohli has often shown his love towards Chhole Bhature and he has also named his favourite place to eat the dish.

Check out the post:

Kevin posted this picture and has more than 7 lakh views on it with 900 plus comments.

People’s reactions on the post:

People in the comments section started guessing the name of this dish. And it was not very difficult for the Delhi people to guess the dish.

"You had Chole Bhature, that’s fattening KP😂😂😂

I hope you had a great time. If you get time, go to Chandani Chowk and try the famous parathas there."

"Apart from Chhole Bhature,

you must also try Parathe and Kachauri.

Can give you company, if you want."

"Kevin Bro will stop only after getting Indian Citizenship 😂😂"

"Rama's Chole Bhature, favourite of Virat Kohli."

