Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:02 IST

Former Pakistan captain Saeed Ahmed passes away

Saeed Ahmed, the former Pakistan Test captain and a dashing batsman of his time, passed away here after leading a largely reclusive life away from cricket since his retirement. He was 86.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Saeed Ahmed
Saeed Ahmed | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 Ahmed played 41 Test matches, scoring 2,991 runs with five centuries and 16 half-centuries. He also took 22 wickets with his off-spin bowling.

Ahmed played 41 Test matches, scoring 2,991 runs with five centuries and 16 half-centuries. He also took 22 wickets with his off-spin bowling.

Ahmed made his Test debut against the West Indies during the famous drawn Bridgetown Test in 1958 when he was 20 and played his last Test for Pakistan in Melbourne against Australia during the 1972-73 tour.

However, his Pakistan career had an undignified end during that tour.

The Pakistan board believed that Ahmed faked a back injury to avoid playing against Dennis Lillee on a green top at Sydney after his altercation with the pacer in that Melbourne Test.

Ahmed was subsequently recalled from the tour on disciplinary grounds and he was never selected for Pakistan again.

But before that Ahmed was known for his elegance, particularly those drives down the ground, and penchant for big scores.

In his debut Test against the Windies, Saeed featured in a 150-plus runs partnership with Hanif Muhammad, who made his historic 337 in the second innings to help Pakistan walk away with a draw.

Muhammad batted for 970 minutes during that knock, while Ahmed made a resolute 65.

He was Pakistan’s sixth Test captain and replaced Muhammad as skipper of the side during England’s tour of Pakistan in 1969. He only led Pakistan for three Tests and all were drawn.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqv said: “The entire cricketing fraternity is saddened over the demise of one of our former Test captains. We are conveying our deep condolences to the family of Saeed Ahmed.

“He served Pakistan with all his heart and the PCB honours his record and services for the Test team.” Saeed’s half-brother, Younus Ahmed, also played four Tests for Pakistan. He was called up by Imran Khan to the 1987 tour of India and played in a Test. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:02 IST

