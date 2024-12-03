Fresh Injury Issue Haunt Cricket Australia As Steve Smith Leaves The Nets After Copping A Hard Blow

Steve Smith is hit in the stomach by a ball from India's Harshit Rana on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AP Photo

Team India and Australia have been training up as the next challenge will be unique. The Men in Blue will aim to defeat Australia in the upcoming day-night test, while the Aussies will strive to keep their undefeated streak in Adelaide alive. The Indian side has reached Adelaide for the second test match of the Border Gavaskar trophy, while the Aussies begin their training for the toughest challenge of the series. Ahead of the match-up, the hosts received some unfortunate news as one of the team's batters, Steve Smith, suffered an injury.

Veteran AUS Star Steve Smith Suffers Injury Blow While Training, Leaves The Nets

Before India and Australia locked horns in the pink-ball test match, Steve Smith sustained an injury. As per multiple reports, the veteran Aussie batter was facing some throwdowns from Marnus Labuschagne and he experienced a mild scare after being hit on his right thumb. He briefly halted his batting and appeared to be in excruciating pain as he spoke with Marnus Labuschagne. A member of the team's medical staff entered the nets to tend to Smith and evaluate the state of his thumb. He was not particularly uncomfortable, but he left the nets at that moment.

Steve Smith returned a short time later, batting in a different net. The Australian veteran looked unaffected by any long-term injury.

Steve Smith, center, bats on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia | Image: AP Photo

India, Australia Train Hard For Upcoming Pink-Ball Test

In preparation for the upcoming pink ball test match, Team India locked horns with the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, Australia. After Day one was marred by rain, both sides agreed on playing in a 50-over match-up with the pink ball at the Manuka Oval. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were seen in action as the skipper made his return after welcoming his second child, a baby boy. Gill, on the other hand, is rehabbing from an injury he suffered during training. Premier India stars Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were not in the match as they underwent separate practice in the training nets.

The visiting side has reached Adelaide and will undergo practice in order to become familiar with the conditions. Both teams will be in action at the Adelaide Oval from November 06, 2024.

Also Read: Todd Greenberg appointed new Cricket Australia CEO