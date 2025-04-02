From Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Retention To Shreyas Iyer's Return: What We All Know About BCCI's Central Contract 2025-26

A lot of changes can be expected when BCCI announces their central contract list for the period of 2025-26. There have been a lot of speculations going around regarding this matter.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Set To Retain Their Place

As per reports, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to retain their place in the A+ category despite retiring from the T20Is after India's 20254 T20 World Cup triumph. Both players played a pivotal role in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and are set to be rewarded for their continuous hard work for the Indian National Team.

Shryas Iyer, who was omitted from the central contract last time, is all set to be included when BCCI announces the annual retention list. Iyer returned to the India setup in the England series and went on to further stamp his authority with a brilliant display in the Champions Trophy as he finished as India's highest run-getter in the marque ICC event.

Ishan Kishan Set To Be Snubbed Again

Axar Patel is also set to be elevated as he is likely to get an uplift to the Grade A category. Axar has emerged as a pretty pivotal for the Indian team in the shortest format and the limited over cricket over the last couple of years.

Ishan Kishan's fate is likely to be unchanged as the Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper could be snubbed again in the central contract list. BCCI could also introduce a few new players as the likes of Abhishek Sharma, KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, and Nitish Kumar Reddy could be a part of the new retention list.

BCCI Central Contract Category