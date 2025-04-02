Setback For Mumbai Cricket; Yashasvi Jaiswal Set to Ditch Mumbai And Head to Goa - REPORT

In what would come as a massive setback for Mumbai, young Yashasvi Jaiswal has reportedly decided to move to Goa . In fact, Jaiswal is also set to captain Goa in the 2025-26 season in Ranji cricket. As per reports, Jaiswal will soon apply for the No-Objection Certificate to the Mumbai Cricket Association. Jaiswal made his first-class debut back in 2019 at the Wankhede stadium against Chhattisgarh .

Jaiswal For Mumbai

He has played 36 matches for Mumbai, in which he has amassed 3712 runs. It comprises of 12 centuries and 12 fifties. Despite being born in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi village, Jaiswal has a special connect with Mumbai as he grew in the sport in the maximum city and then got all the opportunities.

Last season, Jaiswal only featured in a solitary game for Mumbai. In that game against Jammu and Kashmir, he scored 4 and 26 in his two outings. His form has been iffy in the ongoing IPL season as well. In three matches in IPL 2025, he has amassed 34 runs at an average of 11.33. Without a doubt, as the tournament progresses, these numbers would improve.

But in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, he was one of India's silver linings from an otherwise disappointing tour. He managed to score 391 runs at an average of 43.44. This included a couple of fifties and a century.

Why Jaiswal Made The Choice?