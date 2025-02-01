'FRUSTRATED' PCB Chief Takes BIZARRE Dig at Indians Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Says 'Across The Border...'

Things are going from bad to worse for Pakistan 's hopes of hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. After agreeing to the hybrid model, the Opening Ceremony and the Captain's Meet also got cancelled and now PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi seems to have got frustrated. During a press conference on Friday, Naqvi took a jibe at the Indians for apparently spreading rumours about the unprepared stadiums.

'They were people from across the border'

“They were people from across the border and even others who kept on saying it looks like the Champions Trophy would be moved out of Pakistan as stadiums are not going to be ready on time. But I can announce today we are set to go for the tri-series and Champions Trophy," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have announced their squad for the ICC tournament that will be making a comeback after more than seven years. Pakistan has been under a lot of fire lately following India's decision to not travel to Pakistan for the tournament and thus India's matches will be played in Dubai. Following this, Pakistan came under scrutiny for the sorry state of their stadiums.

Clueless PCB Makes Another Tall Claim