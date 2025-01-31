India-Pakistan Tensions Reason Behind No ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony, Captain's Photoshoot

In what could be labelled as a major setback for Pakistan , reports suggest that there will be no Opening Ceremony or Captain's Photoshoot ahead of CT 2025. This surely comes as a jolt for the country who were looking forward to hosting a grand opening ceremony. But, why has the photoshoot and Opening ceremony called off? Is the tensions between India and Pakistan the reason behind it? No, that is not the reason behind the call-off. As per reports, Australia and England would reach Pakistan late and that is being seen as the reason for the call-off. England and Australia are also set to skip their warm-up games before the marquee event.