Jasprit Bumrah after the IND vs RNG test at Edgbaston in 2022 | Image: AP

The Indian Cricket Team is all set to face England in a five-match test series. Even though the roads lead to the T20 World Cup in June, all eyes will be locked in to watch the Men in Blue don the whites and annihilate the opposition while being in home conditions. The Three Lions will be primed to put the Bazball approach in action against India. But pacer Jasprit Bumrah looks unfazed and is ready to take them down.

3 Things you need to know

India will play against England in a five-match series

India & England will compete in their first match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

England will look to utilize the Bazball approach

Jasprit Bumrah shuns England's Bazball implementation, says won't be tired out

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has stated that he will not get distressed by England's new aggressive strategy as the two teams prepare to face off. Although Bumrah acknowledged the way England plays, he stated that he won't have any trouble with their bazball tactic. As per The Guardian, The Indian pacer said

“As a bowler, what I think is that it keeps me in play. And if they’re going for it, playing so fast, they won’t tire me out, I could get heaps [of wickets]. I always think about how I can use things to my advantage. Kudos to them but, as a bowler, you’re in the game.”

“I don’t really relate to the term Bazball. But they are playing successful cricket and the aggressive route of taking the opposition on, showing the world there’s another way to play Test cricket,” Jasprit Bumrah added.

Jasprit Bumrah practicing in the training nets | Image: PTI



England has taken up an aggressive attacking approach under head coach Brendon McCullum, where the batter attempts to gather a lot of runs in a short span. The Three Lions have achieved success with their tactics, but India's spinners will be in action that could limit the opponents.

India will face England in the first Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and they will face on 25th January 2023.