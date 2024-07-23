Published 01:56 IST, July 23rd 2024

Gambhir-Agarkar Make Their Stand Clear: Players Won't Be Allowed To Pick And Choose Series

Gautam Gambhir's plain-speak and Ajit Agarkar's lucidity is set to make for a heady combo as the new head coach and the chairman of selectors looked completely in sync while spelling out, in no uncertain terms, that days of cherry-picking series by citing workload management could be over.