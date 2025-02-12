sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ranveer Allahbadia | Champions Trophy 2025 | Donald Trump | PM Modi in France | Republic Plenary Summit 2025 | Arnab Exposes USAID | Maha Kumbh |

Published 11:32 IST, February 12th 2025

Gautam Gambhir ACCUSED of Favouring KKR Players in Team India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under a lot of scrutiny in recent times and the latest accusation ahead of the Champions Trophy is big.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir | Image: Instagram

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under a lot of scrutiny in recent times and the latest accusation ahead of the Champions Trophy is big. After the final squad for the Champions Trophy was announced, fans spotted a trend. Fans reckon Gambhir has been partial in picking the squad because of the presence of two Kolkata Knight Riders cricketers. Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana and even Shreyas Iyer is a former KKR captain. This is somethings fans spotted on social space and were upset that Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj did not find a spot. Do you think fans are reading too much into it or do you think the cricketers who are part of the squad are totally deserving? Check the reactions. 

ALSO READ: BCCI at FAULT For Bumrah's Omission From Team India's ICC CT 25 Squad?

FANS SUSPECT GAMBHIR WAS PARTIAL

TEAM INDIA'S BUMRAH SETBACK

Meanwhile, Team India's final squad for the marquee event was announced late on Tuesday night. The big surprise was the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah . It is reportedly believed that Bumrah's medical report was okay and the final call over his participation was taken by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Harshit Rana was named as Bumrah's replacement. 

ALSO READ: Bumrah's Medical Report Was Okay, Yet Agarkar Didn't Pick Him - REPORT

For the unversed, Team India will play all it's matches at the Dubai International stadium in Dubai. Rohit Sharma -led India would play their tournament opener against Bangladesh . The Men in Blue take on arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23. 

Updated 11:37 IST, February 12th 2025

Champions Trophy Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Gautam Gambhir Jasprit Bumrah Rohit Sharma Pakistan Bangladesh