Gautam Gambhir ACCUSED of Favouring KKR Players in Team India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under a lot of scrutiny in recent times and the latest accusation ahead of the Champions Trophy is big. After the final squad for the Champions Trophy was announced, fans spotted a trend. Fans reckon Gambhir has been partial in picking the squad because of the presence of two Kolkata Knight Riders cricketers. Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana and even Shreyas Iyer is a former KKR captain. This is somethings fans spotted on social space and were upset that Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj did not find a spot. Do you think fans are reading too much into it or do you think the cricketers who are part of the squad are totally deserving? Check the reactions.