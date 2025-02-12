Published 11:32 IST, February 12th 2025
Gautam Gambhir ACCUSED of Favouring KKR Players in Team India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad
India head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under a lot of scrutiny in recent times and the latest accusation ahead of the Champions Trophy is big.
India head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under a lot of scrutiny in recent times and the latest accusation ahead of the Champions Trophy is big. After the final squad for the Champions Trophy was announced, fans spotted a trend. Fans reckon Gambhir has been partial in picking the squad because of the presence of two Kolkata Knight Riders cricketers. Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana and even Shreyas Iyer is a former KKR captain. This is somethings fans spotted on social space and were upset that Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj did not find a spot. Do you think fans are reading too much into it or do you think the cricketers who are part of the squad are totally deserving? Check the reactions.
FANS SUSPECT GAMBHIR WAS PARTIAL
TEAM INDIA'S BUMRAH SETBACK
Meanwhile, Team India's final squad for the marquee event was announced late on Tuesday night. The big surprise was the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah . It is reportedly believed that Bumrah's medical report was okay and the final call over his participation was taken by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Harshit Rana was named as Bumrah's replacement.
For the unversed, Team India will play all it's matches at the Dubai International stadium in Dubai. Rohit Sharma -led India would play their tournament opener against Bangladesh . The Men in Blue take on arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23.
