sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 07:01 IST, July 23rd 2024

‘I Was Surprised’: Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Claims About BCCI Ignoring His Support Staff Demands

Amid significant chatter head coach Gautam Gambhir has rubbished all the claims suggesting that the BCCI did not accept his demands over team's coaching staff.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar
India men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar pose for photographs after addressing a press conference in Mumbai, India | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:01 IST, July 23rd 2024