Published 07:01 IST, July 23rd 2024
‘I Was Surprised’: Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Claims About BCCI Ignoring His Support Staff Demands
Amid significant chatter head coach Gautam Gambhir has rubbished all the claims suggesting that the BCCI did not accept his demands over team's coaching staff.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar pose for photographs after addressing a press conference in Mumbai, India | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:01 IST, July 23rd 2024