'Gautam Gambhir Hasn't Reached a Stage to Tell Virat Kohli...' - Mohammed Kaif SLAMS India Coach

Following the 3-1 loss against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has now given his verdict. Claiming that Gambhir has not been tactically sound recently, Kaif reckoned the India coach does not have the right to say anything to premier batter Virat Kohli over his batting technique.

'Boss you do this'

"The best coach is the one who is tactically superior. He should know how to pick the right XI according to the conditions. What side he should go with against a team like Australia, that is a coach's job. The rest, like solving Virat Kohli's technical issues, may not be possible because he may not have gotten that time yet. 'Boss you do this' to solve your batting issues. Perhaps Gambhir hasn't reached that stage yet. He would need more time. But Gambhir hasn't been on the top of his game tactically. He has been lagging behind," Kaif said.

"I saw his press conference. I would want to know where exactly the team faltered. Whatever happened between Sam and Kohli has happened, you are digressing from the point. The point is that you lost three Tests at home against New Zealand. You reached Australia with a squad of 19 and then didn't play Jadeja in the first Test, why didn't you? He should have given an explanation for that. Ashwin, who is a legend, didn't pay for the first Test. However, we won the first Test because of Bumrah but these are the tactical mistakes that he has to correct in future," Kaif added.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR TEAM INDIA?